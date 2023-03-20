Just Salad's Spring Menu Arrives this Week

Just Salad will be launching its spring 2023 menu this week, featuring five limited-time meals for customers this season, as well as a month-long digital-exclusive special. With warmer weather right around the corner, these refreshing, seasonally inspired recipes packed with plant-forward ingredients are here to satisfy all your spring cravings.
To celebrate the launch, Just Salad will be offering early access to the spring menu drop, available exclusively for mobile app users on Wednesday, March 22. The spring menu will officially launch in-store and online for all customers nationwide the day following on Thursday, March 23.
Available through mid-June, Just Salad will be rolling out several brand-new menu items alongside returning fan-favorites, including the Rancher Bowl, as well as the Wasabi-ish Caesar (formerly known as the Wasabi Caesar) which will be offered as a Digital-Exclusive Monthly Special during April. Each meal incorporates fresh spring ingredients such as Roasted Green Beans, Radishes and Roasted Cauliflower to help guests savor the flavors of the season. Just Salad’s seasonal lineup will include the following:
- Sesame Ginger: Extra Crisp Romaine, Shredded Kale + Shredded Cabbage, Regenerative Organic Quinoa, Fresh Cilantro, Green Onions, Sliced Carrots, Roasted Green Beans, Chopped Almonds, Oven Roasted Chicken, Sesame Ginger Dressing
- The Keto: Extra Crisp Romaine + Baby Spinach, Overnight Pickled Onions, Hass Avocado, Chopped Almonds, Oven Roasted Chicken, Cage-free Jammy Egg, Sharp White Cheddar, Spicy Avocado Dressing
- The Mezze: Extra Crisp Romaine, Shredded Cabbage + Arugula, Crumbled Feta, Tajin® Spiced Pumpkin Seeds, House-Cooked Chickpeas, Sliced Grape Tomatoes, Overnight Pickled Onions, Sliced Cucumbers, Yogurt Cucumber Dressing
- Rancher Bowl: Regenerative Brown Rice, Baby Spinach, Braised Chicken Thigh, Overnight Pickled Onions, Hass Avocado, Roasted Corn, Roasted Cauliflower, Chipotle Vinaigrette + Buttermilk Ranch Dressings
- Seasonal Soup: Organic Kale and Sweet Potato
- Wasabi-ish Caesar (Digital Exclusive, April ONLY): Extra Crisp Romaine + Shredded Kale, Oven Roasted Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Sliced Radishes, Garlic Butter Croutons, Japanese Furikake Shake, Wasabi Caesar Dressing