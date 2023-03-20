Just Salad's Spring Menu Arrives this Week

Just Salad will be launching its spring 2023 menu this week, featuring five limited-time meals for customers this season, as well as a month-long digital-exclusive special. With warmer weather right around the corner, these refreshing, seasonally inspired recipes packed with plant-forward ingredients are here to satisfy all your spring cravings.

To celebrate the launch, Just Salad will be offering early access to the spring menu drop, available exclusively for mobile app users on Wednesday, March 22. The spring menu will officially launch in-store and online for all customers nationwide the day following on Thursday, March 23.

Available through mid-June, Just Salad will be rolling out several brand-new menu items alongside returning fan-favorites, including the Rancher Bowl, as well as the Wasabi-ish Caesar (formerly known as the Wasabi Caesar) which will be offered as a Digital-Exclusive Monthly Special during April. Each meal incorporates fresh spring ingredients such as Roasted Green Beans, Radishes and Roasted Cauliflower to help guests savor the flavors of the season. Just Salad’s seasonal lineup will include the following: