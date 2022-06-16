Just Salad's Summer Menu Arrives with a Focus on Fresh

Just Salad on Thursday released its summer 2022 menu, bringing the freshest flavors of the season straight to your table. Available through mid-September, the brand’s bright veggies and summertime greens are the perfect way to cool off and celebrate the season.

Just Salad’s new lineup features refreshing recipes packed with plant-forward ingredients. Layered with crisp flavor and texture, these menu items incorporate fresh summer toppings including Golden Beets, Homemade BBQ Ranch Dressing, Mint Leaves and Fresh Dill, capturing every taste of the season.

Backyard BBQ: Extra Crisp Romaine, Oven Crispy Chicken, Sharp White Cheddar, Roasted Corn, Crispy Onions

Honey Crispy Chicken: Extra Crisp Romaine, Spinach + Red Cabbage, Oven Crispy Chicken, Crumbled Feta, Regenerative Organic Quinoa, Sliced Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Crispy Onions, Sliced Carrots

Golden Summer: Extra Crisp Romaine + Arugula, Golden Beets, Blood Oranges, Regenerative Organic Quinoa, Chopped Almonds, Creamy Goat, Mint Leaves, Fresh Dill

Modern Greek Crunch: Extra Crisp Romaine, Crumbled Feta, Stacy's Pita Chips, House-Cooked Chickpeas, Sliced Grape Tomatoes, Overnight Pickled Onions, Sliced Cucumbers

As part of the company’s continued commitment to sourcing high-quality, sustainably grown ingredients, Just Salad has partnered with SIMPLi to procure Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) Quinoa, which will be newly released on the brand’s summer menu as well. ROC is a revolutionary new certification for products that meet the highest standards in the world for soil health, animal welfare, and farmworker and social fairness - assuring Just Salad customers that their meal purchase makes a positive impact environmentally, ethically, and socially.