Justin Bieber, Tim Hortons Launch Timbiebs Timbits

Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber are proud to officially launch their partnership today to collaborate on menu innovations and co-branded merchandise, all inspired by Justin’s fanatical love of the Tims brand.

The limited-edition lineup of Justin Bieber’s Timbiebs Timbits are now available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants in Canada and the U.S., along with a lineup of exclusive merch.

Participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and the United States are now selling a limited-edition selection of Timbiebs Timbits in Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle flavors.

Justin shared with the Tims team that Timbits are his favorite item on the menu, which led to a multi-stage, iterative journey with Chef Tallis Voakes, Tim Hortons Director of Culinary Innovation, to experiment with different flavor combinations and collaborate on the recipes that guests can soon try for themselves.

"Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine,” says Justin. “I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart."

Participating Tim Hortons restaurants are also now selling the Timbiebs merch lineup, which was developed in collaboration with Justin and features a cozy beanie, a fanny pack, and a tote bag.

Tim Hortons is thrilled with how Justin has been all-in on this partnership, said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons, including filming a fun TV commercial for the Timbiebs launch.

“What’s amazing about working with Justin is he has an authentic, lifelong relationship with Tims and he was so invested in working on Timbiebs and our future plans together,” says Bagozzi.

“He knows exactly what our guests already love about the Tims brand and he’s helping us deliver new menu innovations that we know they’re going to love. We’re really looking forward to what’s next.”

Today through Dec. 28, guests who are a resident of Canada or the United States and who are registered Tims Rewards members can enter our contest for a chance to win a grand prize concert experience to see Justin. Guests can earn an entry for the contest by scanning for Tim Rewards in restaurant, or placing a mobile order in the Tim Hortons app, when purchasing a Timbiebs 10-pack.