Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, announces its collaboration with singer-songwriter, record producer, and multi-platinum artist, JVKE, with a new limited-time “this is what red velvet tastes like” frozen yogurt flavor from September 1 through October 19 at participating locations nationwide.

Served with an exclusive branded spoon in an exclusive branded red cup, topped with JVKE’s Sound Bites (pink & green music note gummies) and JVKE’s Beat Drops (mini chocolate chips), this rich, velvety treat is a sweet nod to JVKE’s signature style and devoted fanbase. Guests are encouraged to share their “this is what red velvet tastes like” flavor experience on TikTok and Instagram using the hashtags #thisiswhatredvelvettasteslike and #Yogurtland.

“At Yogurtland, we enjoy crafting flavors that really connect with our guests, and teaming up with JVKE was such a fun way to blend music and dessert together,” said Melissa Luna, Sr. Field Marketing Manager at Yogurtland. “Just like JVKE connects with his fans through his passion for music, we connect with our guests with flavors that spark delicious memories. ‘this is what red velvet tastes like’ embodies the vibrant, indulgent flavor of red velvet while celebrating JVKE’s hit music.”

In addition to the limited-time flavor and to coincide with Yogurtland’s annual National Spoon Day on October 7, fans can collect a free Midnight Plum Giant Spoon for every $12 minimum in-store purchase* at participating locations, while supplies last.

*Maximum up to four spoons per transaction.