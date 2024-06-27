Katz’s Delicatessen, the iconic New York City institution, is joining forces with Food Network star Jeff Mauro and his Mauro Provisions for a culinary collaboration that’s sure to ignite taste buds across the nation. Introducing the East Meats (MID)West Sandwich Kit, an exclusive package that celebrates the best of NYC and Chicago’s food scenes, available for nationwide shipping through August 31.

The spread features deli classics and cured meats from Katz’s and Honey G Pepper Relish and Giardiniera from Mauro Provisions.

For a taste of New York: recreate Katz’s legendary pastrami on rye with mustard, plus a classic all-beef hot dog with sauerkraut and mustard.

For a taste of Chicago: feast on a toasted Chicago Honey G turkey melt with swiss cheese, plus a loaded all-beef hot dog with craft giardiniera from Mauro Provisions.

The East Meats Midwest Sandwich Kit (feeds 6) and includes:

● 1 lb Katz’s hand-carved pastrami

● 1 lb Katz’s hand-carved turkey

● Half loaf deli rye bread (approx 16 slices)

● 6 Katz’s all-beef hot dogs

● 6 frankfurter buns

● 8 oz jar deli mustard

● 8 oz jar sauerkraut

● 1 quart full sour pickles

● 1 lb Swiss cheese

● 8 oz jar Mauro Provisions Honey G Pepper Relish

● 16 oz jar Mauro Provisions Craft Giardiniera (select spice level)