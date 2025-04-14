Two of New York’s most beloved brands are teaming up to serve a slice of the city’s rich deli tradition — no subway ride required. Launching April 16, The Deli Duo Package from Katz’s Delicatessen featuring Dr. Brown’s Soda offers a coast-to-coast delivery of old-school Lower East Side flavor, complete with hand-carved meats, deli staples, and a six-pack of Dr. Brown’s iconic sodas.

The package provides an opportunity to savor the full New York deli spread — soda included — anywhere in the U.S. Designed to evoke a classic order from decades past, the Deli Duo Package is a love letter to the city’s culinary heritage and an invitation to deli enthusiasts nationwide to bring a true taste of NYC into their homes.

Package Highlights:

1 lb hand-carved juicy pastrami

1 lb hand-carved corned beef

1 quart full sour pickles

1 loaf deli rye bread (approx. 16 slices)

4 square potato knishes (two packs)

1 8 oz jar deli mustard

1 8 oz jar Reuben dressing

1 8 oz jar sauerkraut

Dr. Brown’s soda six-pack (your choice of flavor: Original Cream Soda, Black Cherry, Cel-Ray, Root Beer, Diet Cream Soda, or Diet Black Cherry)

“It’s the kind of order you might’ve placed at a deli counter in the 1960s or ’70s — heavy on the classics, light on the frills,” said Jake Dell, owner of Katz’s Delicatessen. “We’ve always been about honoring tradition, and teaming up with Dr. Brown’s just felt like a natural fit. For folks who’ve moved away or for anyone who’s ever wanted to experience the real deal, this is a rare chance to enjoy a classic Dr. Brown’s alongside our hand-carved pastrami right at home.

Katz’s Delicatessen, founded in 1888, has stood at the corner of Ludlow and Houston Streets for over 135 years and remains one of the longest-running businesses on the Lower East Side. Once a hub for newly arrived immigrants in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the neighborhood became the heart of New York’s Jewish culinary and cultural life — with Katz’s at the center of it all. Known worldwide for its hand-carved pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, Katz’s has become an enduring symbol of NYC’s immigrant legacy, hospitality, and bold flavors.

Dr. Brown’s Soda, established in 1869 just blocks away, has been synonymous with Jewish delis ever since. The brand’s iconic Cel-Ray, Cream, and Black Cherry sodas quickly became favorites among the city’s deli-goers. With its distinct, classic packaging and unmistakable flavors, Dr. Brown’s remains a treasured taste of New York.

Today, as the Lower East Side continues to evolve, both brands remain proud standard-bearers of New York’s vibrant food culture, drawing locals, tourists, and transplants alike to relive a timeless experience — whether in person or, now, from home.

The package will be available for nationwide shipping starting April 16 exclusively on Katz’s website: katzsdelicatessen.com/deli-duo-package-dr-browns.html.