The Kebab Shop Opens New LA Store

The Kebab Shop opened a new Los Angeles location on Friday November 11 in Northridge at 19545 Nordhoff Street. Located next to Symmetry Shops & Apartments, this new storefront marks The Kebab Shop’s 30th location, and fourth location in Los Angeles with plans for more restaurants to open in the coming months.

The Kebab Shop was founded in 2007 and started its humble beginnings in San Diego’s East Village neighborhood with the goal to provide convenient yet hearty, playfully-inauthentic Mediterranean meals for individuals on the go. The Kebab Shop’s most popular “San Diego Wrap” is filled with a Kebab choice (such as seasoned carved chicken or lamb and beef, slow roasted on a vertical rotisserie), award-winning fries, feta cheese, garlic yogurt, greens, tomato-cucumber, and pickled red onions. Other menu favorites include their customizable plates atop fragrant saffron rice, with sides such as fall-apart falafel, spicy hummus, and Kale and Quinoa salad, along with a variety of flavor-packed sauces that are made in-house. The Kebab Shop was proudly awarded “Best Overall,” “Best Cheap Eats,” and “Best Fries,” in San Diego Magazine’s annual Best Restaurants 2022.

The growing concept currently has locations throughout California from San Diego to the Bay Area, and five restaurants in Austin, TX. Later this year, The Kebab Shop expects to open a fifth Los Angeles restaurant in El Segundo, with additional openings in Seal Beach and Atwater Village slated for 2023.

“At The Kebab Shop, we focus on making our concept inviting and accessible for everyone, and have always believed that our approach to kebabs can be enjoyed by all,” says Wally Sadat, Partner & Chief Marketing Officer. “The new Northridge location is very special to us as it marks our 30th restaurant and introduces our spin on Mediterranean to another great community.”

Guests are invited to dine-in at the new Northridge location to experience a specially curated playlist, custom-designed interiors and patio that seats 48 guests, or enjoy takeout, delivery, and catering.