Kei Coffee House, the modern café by Kei Concepts known for its globally inspired drinks and made-from-scratch fare, introduces a new seasonal menu rooted in comfort and layered with creativity. Thoughtfully composed and inherently craveable, the latest offerings reflect Kei’s signature approach—drawing from tradition, layered with indulgence, and finished with a playful twist.

This season’s highlights begin with a lineup of inventive, dessert-forward beverages. For those craving something cool and layered, the new Hojicha Series—served iced only—highlights the roasted, earthy notes of Japanese hojicha tea across three playful lattes:

The Banana Hojicha Latte leans into nostalgia with banana toffee sauce, oat milk, salted cream, and toffee bits.

The Cookies & Cream Hojicha Latte brings in quattro milk and creamy cookies & cream foam, topped with cookie crumbles.

The Hojicha Quattro Latte blends whole milk, oat milk, macadamia milk, and condensed milk.

Two new pistachio-forward lattes also join the rotation. The Pistachio Quattro Latte features quattro milk topped with pistachio foam and crushed pistachios, while the Pistachio Matcha Latte blends whole milk and condensed milk with vibrant matcha, layered beneath a nutty pistachio foam.

Also on the menu are two dessert-leaning espresso drinks that transform familiar flavors into indulgent, sippable treats. The Cookies & Cream Latte balances bold coffee with silky milk, cookie crumble, and cream, while the Banana Turon Latte combines banana milk, brown sugar, and espresso, finished with a crisp banana chip for a nod to the beloved Filipino pastry.

On the sweeter side of the food menu, Dubai Chocolate Strawberries make a dazzling debut. This viral treat features ripe strawberries drizzled with house-made pistachio and chocolate ganache, finished with crispy kataifi and crushed pistachio for a bite that’s equal parts delicate, decadent, and unforgettable. Inspired by the textures and richness of Middle Eastern desserts, it’s a crowd-pleasing centerpiece to the seasonal collection.

These seasonal offerings are served alongside Kei Coffee House’s signature favorites: from Japanese-style egg sandos and hearty pastas like Sweet Bolognese, Bacon Carbonara, and creamy Chicken Alfredo to fresh-baked pastries and matcha-forward lattes. Whether guests are longtime regulars or first-time visitors, the seasonal menu invites them to linger a little longer—and sip a little differently.

Located in the heart of Westminster, Kei Coffee House remains a vibrant part of Orange County’s evolving café culture—offering handcrafted drinks, inventive food, and a space where East meets West over coffee. The seasonal menu is available now for a limited time. For updates, follow @keicoffeehouse on Instagram or visit keicoffeehouse.com.

The seasonal launch at Kei Coffee House follows a dynamic year of growth for its parent company, Kei Concepts. In addition to the recent debut of Vox Kitchen & Bar at South Coast Plaza, the group is preparing to unveil QUA, a new concept set to open in Fountain Valley in 2025, along with a third Vox Kitchen location planned for South Orange County in 2026.