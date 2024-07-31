Kei Concepts, the innovative culinary group known for its award-winning restaurants such as Vox Kitchen and Nếp Cafe, is thrilled to announce the opening of Kei Coffee House. The new concept will debut with a soft opening on Wednesday, July 31 in Westminster. Kei Coffee House promises to be a vibrant community hub, offering an immersive coffee experience that blends modern coffee trends from the west with rich traditions from Asia and Southeast Asia.

The inspiration behind Kei Coffee House is to create a welcoming environment that fosters connection, learning, and a shared passion for coffee. “We wanted a space where people can come together for all occasions—whether it’s social gatherings, work meetings, or simply a place to unwind,” says Viet Nguyen, Founder and CEO of Kei Concepts. “Our goal is for visitors to fall in love with new flavors, brewing methods, and the overall coffee experience.”

At Kei Coffee House, the coffee culture will feature brewed coffees from a diverse menu featuring both Arabica and Robusta beans. The coffee offerings are complemented by high-brew teas, blended beverages, refreshers, and artisan pastries baked on site daily. Signature monthly specials will highlight unique Southeast Asian flavors like coconut, pandan, Thai banana, and sweet potato, catering to a wide range of tastes.

While Kei Coffee House partners with local experts to source the best beans from reputable farms in South America, the team plans to incorporate beans from Asia as they grow and learn more about sourcing. This approach ensures top quality and lays the groundwork for an even more personalized coffee experience in the future.

Spanning approximately 4,000 square feet, Kei Coffee House provides a large yet inviting space for seating and socializing. Floor-to-ceiling windows let in ample natural light, while its modern minimalist design creates a comfortable and relaxing ambiance. The full kitchen allows the coffee house to serve not only coffee but also a wide range of food items, eventually expanding to a full food menu.

What sets Kei Coffee House apart is its unique blend of evolving trends in modern coffee shops with the rich and diverse coffee cultures of Asia and Southeast Asia. “While the U.S. has seen a rise in trendy, well-designed coffee shops, we add our own twist by incorporating aspects of coffee culture found in Asia. This includes a focus on ambiance, service, music, and an overall experience that is more than just about coffee,” says Nguyen.

Kei Coffee House is not just a new venture for Kei Concepts; it is a collaborative hub where the community, other roasters, and vendors can come together to learn, grow, and evolve. “This venture is as much about discovery for us as it is for our guests. We are committed to continuously improving and evolving based on feedback and experiences,” Nguyen adds. “Ultimately, Kei Coffee House is where the East meets the West, bringing a new dimension to the coffee culture in Orange County.”

Kei Coffee House is located at 15691 Brookhurst in Westminster, CA.