Kelly’s Roast Beef Launches Partnership with Goldbelly

Kelly’s Roast Beef has been cooking up delicious meals for customers since 1951. Now, they have launched a partnership with Goldbelly, a nationwide food shipping service for small businesses, allowing them to provide their nostalgic sandwiches to customers across the country.

Goldbelly believes in the emotional power of food with a mission of bringing customers comfort through food, wherever they are. Their recent partnership with Kelly’s Roast Beef is a perfect match, as Kelly’s holds a special place in the hearts of Massachusetts residents and natives. Now, wherever Kelly’s lovers reside, they can indulge in a nostalgic sandwich from home.

Whether you’re craving a Kelly’s roast beef sandwich, a classic New England Chowder, or a lobster roll, Goldbelly’s premier shipping services ensure that the taste you love from Kelly’s will never be compromised. They provide options for either fresh or frozen products, allowing customers to tailor their shipment to their individual preferences.

Goldbelly ships products across the United States, allowing customers access to Kelly’s Roast Beef wherever they are. Whether ordering for yourself, or sending Kelly’s as a gift to a loved one, Goldbelly and Kelly’s partnership can bring the joy of this iconic Massachusetts product.