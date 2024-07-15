Moreaux Restaurant Group, a leading quick service – fast casual company that is expanding its “Off The Hook Restaurants,” welcomed Kelsey Smith to its Leadership team. Kelsey Smith has been recruited and hired as the new Director of Training and will play a pivotal role in driving the company’s strategic initiatives and fostering continued growth.

With a proven record of success at Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux, Kelsey brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Moreaux Restaurant Group DBA “Off the Hook restaurants”. Her extensive background in training and development positions her as an invaluable asset to the organization. Kelsey has a strong reputation for innovative thinking, exceptional leadership, and a deep understanding of the industry landscape.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kelsey to our team,” says John Lush, COO at Moreaux Restaurant Group. “Her visionary approach, strategic mindset, and passion for excellence align perfectly with our company’s Mission Statement and Core Values. We are confident that her leadership will propel us to new heights and reinforces our position as an industry leader.”

Smith will be responsible for the companies’ team member development, training systems, and new restaurant openings. Her strategic vision and ability to support and help drive operational excellence will be instrumental in guiding “Our Off the Hook” restaurants towards continued success and expansion.

“I’m thrilled to join Off The Hook,” adds Smith. “Off The Hook is dedicated to fostering personal growth and extending Southern hospitality to every community we serve. “Staying true to our mission and values resonates deeply with me, and I’m excited to contribute to and grow with this innovative team.”

Kelsey holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ashford University and has a history of delivering exceptional results in her previous leadership positions. Her commitment fostering a collaborative and inclusive work environment aligns with Moreaux Restaurant Groups values and culture.