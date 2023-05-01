Ken Kuick and Rob Rosen Named Co-CEOs of FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc. announced Ken Kuick and Rob Rosen as Co-CEOs, effective May 5. As previously announced, Andy Wiederhorn will step down as CEO and continue in his role as Chairman of the Board, where he will focus on the strategic direction of the company, the allocation of capital, and ensuring the management team executes the Company’s business plan while maintaining quality restaurant operations.

Joining FAT Brands in 2021, Kuick, Chief Financial Officer, and Rosen, Executive Vice President of Capital Markets, have both played an integral role in the growth of the Company with a focus on strategic growth initiatives, including acquisitions and driving company profitability. Kuick and Rosen will also continue in their respective roles as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Capital Markets while assuming the Co-CEO role. Together, they will focus on driving forward the company’s overarching goals of increasing organic growth through new store openings, growing the utilization of its manufacturing facility, and bolstering the success of high-growth brands, including Twin Peaks.

Kuick’s past roles include Chief Financial Officer, Noodles & Company, Chief Accounting Officer, VICI Properties, and Chief Accounting Officer, Caesars Entertainment Operating Company, a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment. Rosen is a Wall Street veteran with over 30 years of experience in structured finance, banking, lending, and portfolio management. Rosen has held positions at Fleet Bank, Kidder Peabody, and Bank of Tokyo, and has 20 years of experience with Black Diamond Capital Management in a variety of management, board-level, and advisory capacities.

“Over the last few years, Ken and Rob have played a tremendous role in the unprecedented growth of FAT Brands,” says Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “Their financial acumen and track record for hitting key company benchmarks make them well-positioned to take on the CEO role together. I look forward to continuing to work with Ken and Rob in the Chairman of the Board position to aid in the continued success of FAT Brands.”

“Andy is a great leader and I’m extremely humbled to take on this new responsibility and drive forward the key goals of the company,” says Kuick, Chief Financial Officer of FAT Brands. “We are fortunate to have such a talented team at FAT Brands and I see great opportunity ahead in building upon our positioning as one of the largest restaurant companies in the U.S.”

“I’m honored to take on the Co-CEO position of a company that continues to surpass growth expectations,” says Rosen, Executive Vice President of Capital Markets at FAT Brands. “In the near term, Ken and I will look to build on the strong foundation FAT Brands has already laid, which includes our robust growth pipeline, exciting innovations, and a commitment to our franchisees and customers.”