Kennedy Wilson Brokerage Completes Lease for New Pollo Campero in San Francisco

Kennedy Wilson Brokerage, a division of Kennedy-Wilson Properties, Ltd., announced today that quick-service restaurant chain Pollo Campero will be opening a new location in Fisherman’s Wharf, one of the most heavily trafficked tourist destinations in San Francisco. The 2,484-square-foot space is located at 155 Jefferson St. and is slated to open in November 2022.

Kennedy Wilson Brokerage Vice President Matt Adamczyk represented the tenant in the transaction, a 10-year lease, which closed in January 2022. This deal signals continued momentum for the fast-food chicken franchise that is gaining popularity in the U.S. The new Fisherman’s Wharf locale is the fourth new California location secured by Kennedy Wilson Brokerage for the brand, with Adamczyk previously securing leases in three different Southern California markets on behalf of Pollo Campero.

Fisherman’s Wharf receives an estimated 15 million visitors per year and has experienced a post-pandemic rebound in tourism, providing an ideal opportunity for Pollo Campero’s arrival. The uptick in visitors comes on the heels of the completion of the Jefferson Streetscape Project, a $16.3 million renovation – completed in late 2021 as part of the Fisherman’s Wharf Public Realm Plan and a key factor in Pollo Campero’s selection of this specific location.

Working with Adamczyk, in the last 24 months Pollo Campero has leased three drive-thru locations – an increasingly competitive asset since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic – in Covina, Santa Ana and Ontario – key growth markets for the brand across California. Each new Southern California drive-thru location ranges between 2,300 and 2,500 square feet and has bolstered the brand awareness for the fast-food chain across the West Coast.

“It’s been exciting to be a part of Pollo Campero’s expansion in California and now celebrate this pivotal new San Francisco flagship location,” says Adamczyk. “They are an incredible franchise. Over my 25-plus years in tenant representation, I have yet to see a Central American franchise grow at the pace that Pollo Campero has in the U.S., and I believe its menu will compete successfully with the realms of other quick-service chicken franchises.”