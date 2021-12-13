KFC and Jack Harlow Team Up, Announce Tornado Relief Donation

Kentucky Fried Chicken is teaming up with multiple GRAMMY-nominated rapper and Louisville native Jack Harlow to usher in a new era for the iconic fried chicken brand, which will be full of surprises for fans over the next year.

Harlow has long been vocal about his passion for his home state, which is why Harlow and Kentucky Fried Chicken are a match made in heaven the Ville. Starting this week, he'll bring his signature swag to the home of the 11 Herbs and Spices.

At the heart of the partnership is a shared love for Kentucky, so today, KFC and Harlow are coming together to support communities across Western Kentucky who were ravaged in the deadly December 11 tornado event. KFC and its parent company, Yum! Brands, and Harlow are making a combined $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross in support of relief efforts.

Fans and customers are encouraged to donate to the affected communities via kfc.us/tornadorelief.

And over the next year, from brand campaigns and social media activations to menu item launches and exclusive experiences for fried chicken lovers – maybe even at a KFC restaurant near you – fans will have endless opportunities to celebrate their finger lickin' fried chicken favorites with Jack Harlow.

"Growing up, I always dreamed of being that guy who would put Kentucky on the map in the music scene. But to team up with an iconic national staple like KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky, is truly an honor. I'm looking forward to all the amazing things we're about to do together," Harlow said.

Harlow and KFC will work together to bring forward a new generation of fried chicken lovers, kicking it off where it all began, back home in Louisville, where he is performing in five "No Place Like Home" shows.

On December 14, just before Jack's show at the Louisville Palace Theatre, the first of the five night-run, select fans will have the opportunity to get their hands on KFC's best sandwich ever, the KFC Chicken Sandwich in custom Jack Harlow packaging from a KFC food truck. Attendees at two "No Place Like Home" shows will also experience a giant KFC Bucket Boombox pumping out Harlow's chart-toppers outside of the venue.

Although Jack will have a regular presence in support of KFC's world-famous fried chicken, he will not portray KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders. After all, Jack is a Kentucky legend in his own right.

There's lots more to come, but we can't share it all now because, well what's the fun in that? For exclusive updates on What's Poppin from KFC x Jack Harlow, download the KFC App and opt-in to receive KFC Colonel's Club emails, or follow KFC on Tik Tok, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.