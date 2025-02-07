KFC is bringing the heat—and the sweet—to its menu like never before with a new menu item available for a limited time only. The home of world-famous Original Recipe fried chicken has teamed up with Mike’s Hot Honey, America’s favorite hot honey brand, to create a mouthwatering, unforgettable new take on KFC’s famous finger lickin’ good chicken.

KFC with Mike’s Hot Honey drops at restaurants, on KFC.com or on the KFC app starting Monday, Feb. 10 with two crave-worthy $7 box meal deals:

Three-Piece Original Recipe Tenders: Perfectly juicy and crispy Original Recipe® Tenders elevated with the swicy drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey, plus choice of individual side and a buttery biscuit.

Two-Piece Fried Chicken: Dig into two pieces of our world-famous juicy fried chicken, coated in your choice of Original Recipe or Extra Crispy™ goodness, and drizzled with fan-favorite Mike’s Hot Honey, plus choice of individual side and a buttery biscuit.

KFC’s $25 Fan Favorite’s Box packs a punch with crowd-pleasing favorites, offering something for everyone: four pieces of mouthwatering chicken on the bone drizzled in Mike’s Hot Honey, a 12-piece of KFC’s 100 percent white meat nuggets, Secret Recipe Fries, four buttery biscuits and your choice of four sauces (including Mike’s Hot Honey as an option).

“Combining KFC’s flavorful fried chicken with the bold, sweet heat of Mike’s Hot Honey just makes sense. Crispy, juicy, salty, spicy, sweet – it’s food alchemy that’s meant to be!” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, Chief Marketing Officer and Development Officer, KFC U.S. “These new meal deals are so irresistibly finger lickin’ good, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them.”

While supplies last, fans can try a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey on all of KFC’s nuggets, tenders, sandwiches and more to make your KFC classics finger lickin’ good-er.

“Partnering with a beloved brand like KFC is a dream come true for us,” said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “Like so many Americans, I grew up on their iconic fried chicken buckets and it was one of my very first drizzles when I first created Mike’s Hot Honey,” he said. “The sweet heat pairs perfectly with their Original Recipe chicken and I am so happy everyone will have an opportunity to enjoy this delicious combination.”

Looking for a low-key Valentine’s Day celebration idea for your hot honey? Skip the chocolates and lines by bringing the heat with KFC and Mike’s Hot Honey! Starting Feb. 14 through Feb. 20, enjoy $0 DELIVERY on any orders placed on kfc.com or the KFC app.

Order KFC with Mike’s Hot Honey starting Feb. 9 on major delivery platforms and starting Feb. 10 on KFC.com or the KFC app for delivery or Quick Pick-Up, skipping the line and grabbing your order on KFC’s dedicated Quick Pick-Up shelf.