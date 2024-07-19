Get ready to feast your eyes on the KFC Collection from Shady Rays. The adventure eyewear brand has unveiled a sizzling three-piece collection that’s destined to become a KFC fan-favorite. Blending Shady Rays’ commitment to cutting-edge style and durability with KFC’s legendary flair, this collection is the second co-branded release from the two Kentucky-based brands.

Each pair of sunglasses captures the spirit of KFC’s iconic brand with subtle nods to the famous red and white stripes and custom lens etching featuring the iconic brand founder, Colonel Sanders. Don’t miss out—this limited-edition collection is available now in-store and at shadyrays.com and KFCShop.com while supplies last.

“Nothing says summer like putting on a great pair of shades and heading outdoors for some warm-weather adventures,” Shady Rays Founder + CEO Chris Ratterman says. “These unique designs each boast the quality and functionality of Shady Rays with the ease, comfort, and convenience of KFC. There’s something for everyone in this collection.”

Each pair comes packaged in a specially-designed cleaning pouch adorned in KFC’s signature colors. The pouch is then inserted into a box mirroring KFC’s iconic chicken bucket, featuring Colonel Sanders himself showcasing each unique sunglasses style.

The limited-edition KFC Collection includes:

Aviator Crossover – $54

Classic style, modern feel, lightweight, and adventure-ready. These shades have a rubberized finish for increased comfort with rubber nose pads and snap hinges. Polarized, shatter-resistant, non-mirrored lenses featuring 100% UV protection.

Tangle Free Oakmont – $59

Our modern take on a vintage style, upgraded with patent-pending comfortable nose pieces that won’t get caught in your hair. Premium polarized, shatter-resistant, hydrophobic and scratch-resistant (coating) lenses.

HighRise – $54

Built for comfort and style, this dynamic, single-lens style features polarized, shatter-resistant lenses with 100% UV protection. Lenses are shatter and saltwater resistant.