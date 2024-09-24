KFC is partnering with Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit organization with a goal to create a food service community in which needs are met with compassion and care, to expand the reach of its signature program, The Stability Network. The Stability Network is a coordinated care network that connects food service workers to community resources and curated services, offering a “virtual village” to anyone working in food service in need of a little extra support.

The partnership between KFC and Giving Kitchen widens The Stability Network’s available resources for food service workers, helping Giving Kitchen serve double the clients in 2024 compared to 2023, with expectations to increase the program’s caseload by nearly 600 percent through the duration of the partnership. By expanding the program with $2.7 million in funding over three years, more people in the industry will be able to access resources that will positively impact their lives. The Stability Network offers support for mental health, housing and utilities, family and social services, financial services, health and wellness, legal and immigration, employment and recovery from substance abuse.

“At KFC, we strive to feed people’s potential and be the secret recipe for good. Giving Kitchen has been doing just that for over 10 years, and we’re honored to partner with them and unlock more resources to help more food service workers across the entire industry,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, CMO, KFC U.S.

Stability Network case managers work closely with clients to find resources that fit their specific needs and provide direct referrals that give workers access to services. The program serves anyone working in food service – including restaurants, catering, concessions, food trucks, cafeterias and more. To date, the program has helped 14,462 people, with client stories including:

• Sophia suffered from an injury at one of her food truck’s events and was told she needed surgery due to major nerve damage. She struggled to handle her business and seek medical assistance at the same time, so she reached out to Giving Kitchen. The Stability Network enabled her to prioritize her health and consider how to improve her business while healing. Sophia says, “Although the journey was mostly personal, it was reassuring to know that my business would remain intact upon my recovery. If I hadn’t received help…I might not have been able to prioritize my health or recovery from surgery.”

• Jeremy, a KFC cook, started in food service at 16 years old and has always loved to cook and make food for others. After experiencing a life change and a seizure that landed him in the ICU under sedation to stop the seizure, Jeremy was unable to afford the extended stay he was in and facing homelessness, which is where Giving Kitchen stepped in. Jeremy says, “The application process was very easy and I had the most awesome person to help me. The assistance that I’ve received reduced the stress for my family because I had a place to stay.”

• Alvin was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer just a month after embarking on a new journey as a restaurant manager and faced not only a health crisis, but also the loss of his job. The newfound uncertainty, coupled with the daunting task of battling cancer, cast a shadow over his and his wife’s newlywed bliss. Giving Kitchen stepped in to provide hope and stability, offering a helping hand plus consistent support, ensuring that Alvin felt prioritized and heard. Alvin shares, “Giving Kitchen gives a person a chance to exhale.”

“This partnership with KFC is a huge step towards Giving Kitchen’s mission to provide national assistance for all food service workers,” said Allison Padilla-Goodman, CEO, Giving Kitchen. “With KFC’s help, we’ll be able to greatly scale the Stability Network and impact even more food service workers around the country.”

In addition to Giving Kitchen’s Stability Network, which is accessible to all food service workers, the KFC Foundation offers KFC restaurant employees additional support through programs focused on education, financial literacy, hardship assistance, and community giving.

KFC’s funding of The Stability Network is supported by the Yum! Brands Unlocking Opportunities Initiative, a five-year, $100 million commitment to creating more equality in the areas of education, entrepreneurship and career readiness.