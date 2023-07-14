KFC Announces Paul Tuscano as U.S. Chief Digital Officer

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) announced that it has named Paul Tuscano Chief Digital Officer of KFC U.S., effective August 1, 2023. He will report to Tarun Lal, President of KFC U.S.

In the new role created to drive digital priorities further, Tuscano will lead the execution of the KFC U.S. digital roadmap, ensuring proper focus and capabilities driving digital solutions supporting the customer.

“Paul’s impressive career has focused on providing customers with an optimal experience, and his passion for the customer journey makes him the right leader to take our digital business to the next level,” says Lal.

Tuscano will work alongside KFC U.S. Chief Technology Officer, Chris Caldwell, who will continue to lead restaurant technology initiatives, including the restaurant technology support call center.

Tuscano joins KFC U.S. from Marriott, where he spent seven years working in product management for Marriott’s digital organization, most recently as Vice President of Onsite Digital and Mobile Products. In this role, he was responsible for the Marriott Rewards/Ritz Carlton/SPG apps, the Bonvoy app and all guest digital/technology experiences.

Before Marriott, Tuscano spent over ten years with Verizon Wireless developing new digital and wireless products across multiple industries. He has an MBA from George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Concordia University.

“I’m thrilled to join KFC, an iconic brand, to work alongside the talented leadership team and digital teams to accelerate Kentucky Fried Chicken’s digital growth,” says Tuscano.