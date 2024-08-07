The sauce battle is heating up, as KFC debuts three new mouthwatering Saucy Nuggets flavors that are sure to make your taste buds happy. Starting Monday, August 12, KFC’s NEW Honey Garlic, Chipotle Ranch and Mango Habanero sauces will join the lineup alongside fan-favorites Korean BBQ and Honey BBQ, offering a craveable flavor for every palate.

NEW Chipotle Ranch – A bold flavor with a mildly spicy and smoky blend of chipotle peppers and creamy ranch. Into a classic with a twist? This one’s for you.

– A bold flavor with a mildly spicy and smoky blend of chipotle peppers and creamy ranch. Into a classic with a twist? This one’s for you. NEW Mango Habanero – A mashup of fruity mango, fiery habanero peppers and other savory flavors creates the perfectly balanced swicy sauce. Swicy lovers will love this sauce.

– A mashup of fruity mango, fiery habanero peppers and other savory flavors creates the perfectly balanced swicy sauce. Swicy lovers will love this sauce. NEW Honey Garlic – A sauce featuring the classic taste of honey and garlic combined with a kick of heat for a blast of flavor. If you’re into layered flavor, you’ll love this sauce.

– A sauce featuring the classic taste of honey and garlic combined with a kick of heat for a blast of flavor. If you’re into layered flavor, you’ll love this sauce. RETURNING Korean BBQ – A sweet and savory umami sauce with soy sauce, garlic, sugar, and sesame. This is the sauce for the global flavor explorers and fans of umami flavor.

– A sweet and savory umami sauce with soy sauce, garlic, sugar, and sesame. This is the sauce for the global flavor explorers and fans of umami flavor. RETURNING Honey BBQ – A sweet, smoky, and tangy sauce with brown sugar and honey rounding out the tanginess of tomato and secret spices. This fan-favorite classic BBQ sauce is made for the traditionalists.

The new sauces will make their debut on a U.S. tour to keep the summer fun going through the end of the season. The KFC Sauce Serve Truck, a saucy take on the nostalgic ice cream truck, will hit the road starting August 17 and make stops in three U.S. cities. At the stops, fans can sauce their own (free!) KFC Nuggets in their choice of flavor or try all the new drips, as well as snag limited-edition merch and gift cards (while supplies last). The Sauce Serve Truck will make its first stop at Seaport Square at Pier 17 in NYC on Saturday, August 17 from 3-8:30 p.m. EST, then to Austin, Texas, at the corner of South Congress and West Monroe St. from 12-6 p.m. CST on Saturday, August 24, and then making its last stop at 1302 South Main St., Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, September 7 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. EST.

“At KFC we continue to lead the ‘saucy parade’ with more new Saucy Nugget flavors,” said Nick Chavez, Chief Marketing Officer of KFC U.S. “Why get a saucy nugget from a burger joint when you can experience KFC’s 100 percent white meat nuggets, hand-breaded with KFC’s Original Recipe and drenched in sauce?”

KFC is serving up plenty of finger lickin’ good deals so customers can try the new Saucy Nuggets for a steal:

Score 10 Saucy Nuggets for just $5.99 in restaurants or online.*

Get FREE 10-piece Saucy Nuggets in the flavor of your choice with any digital purchase over $10.**

Go BIG with the 40-piece Saucy Nuggets Party Pack digital exclusive for only $19.99.*** Perfect for watch parties, end of summer gatherings or family meal time.

For even more deals and freebies from KFC, sign up for the KFC Rewards loyalty program to start to earn rewards on digital orders and unlock FREE KFC.****

*Prices and participation may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra.

**Available on KFC.com or the KFC app for participating locations with $10+ purchase (before taxes, tips & fees). Must redeem offer via applicable banner prior to checkout. Customer responsible for all taxes, tips and fees. Cannot be combined with other offers. Limit 1 per transaction.

***Only available on kfc.com or the KFC app for participating stores. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA. Tax, tips and fees extra. Allow extra cook time for large orders.

****KFC Rewards program only available with online orders at participating KFC restaurants within the 50 U.S. Account creation required.