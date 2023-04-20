KFC Appoints Jonathan Ojany its Next Chief Financial Officer

Kentucky Fried Chicken announced that it has named Jonathan Ojany Chief Financial Officer of KFC U.S., effective May 1, 2023.

In this role, Ojany will be responsible for building and executing a winning strategy for the KFC U.S. business. He will report to Tarun Lal, President of KFC U.S., and relocate to the KFC U.S. headquarters in Louisville, Ky. As CFO, he will also be responsible for finance activities and plans designed to achieve growth, revenue and profit targets.

Ojany has extensive geographic, industry, functional and franchise leadership expertise. He joins KFC from The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC), where he spent eight years in regional and global strategy and operational leadership roles based in Africa and the U.S. Most recently, he was VP and Head of Center Strategy and Operations, where he led a wide range of global initiatives, many in conjunction with TCCC’s franchise bottling partners. At Coca-Cola, he also held roles as the Chief of Staff to the Global President, and Chief Operating Officer as well as the Head of Strategy, Planning, Insights, and Analytics for a majority of TCCC’s expansive Africa business.

Prior to The Coca-Cola Company, Ojany spent two years in the hospitality industry with Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) as their Director of Global Strategy and Planning. He also has extensive strategy and management consulting experience, having spent five years at McKinsey and Company, leading teams that effectively advised clients on key strategic, operational, and transformational initiatives.

“With his extensive strategic and financial acumen and proven reputation for building and inspiring teams, I am confident Jonathan is the right leader for our Finance function and to help achieve our bold vision for the KFC brand in the U.S.,” Lal says.

Ojany has an MBA in finance and management from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and two Bachelor of Science degrees (honors), one in civil engineering and the other in architectural engineering, both from Drexel University in Philadelphia. Most recently, he became a Presidential Leadership Scholar (2023).

A prolific traveler, Jonathan is committed to tackling critical challenges worldwide, including championing the benefits of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, as well as environmental conservation and sustainability.