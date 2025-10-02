KFC is deep in its comeback era—proving it hears the fans loud and clear. After internet-breaking buzz brought back Wings & Wedges, the brand is answering another years-long demand: the long-awaited return of cult-classic Original Honey BBQ, hitting menus nationwide October 6.

First introduced in the late ’90s, the sauce became an obsession — inspiring petitions, thousands of mentions across social channels, and even copycat recipes from desperate fans. Now, the one-of-a-kind sauce is back and bigger than ever – for the first time ever, fans can get their favorite items dunked in the sauce.

That’s not all, people will now enjoy throwback pricing on one of KFC’s most popular menu items for a limited time: the KFC Chicken Sandwich, back at just $3.99 – a price not seen since the ’90s.

Menu Items: