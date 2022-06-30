KFC to Drop Jack Harlow Merch on Thursday Afternoon

Earlier this month, KFC brought guests the Jack Harlow Meal and promised a merch drop soon. It’s finally here. Jack Harlow collaborated with KFC to create the exclusive design. Merch includes t-shirts and hoodies featuring art from the Jack Harlow Meal packaging and KFC’s iconic throwback slogan, “We do chicken right.” Prices start at $35 (tax excluded).

Follow KFC on Instagram and Facebook to find out details on the drop Thursday afternoon. Merch will be available for a limited time only, while supplies last.

The Jack Harlow Meal is currently available at KFC restaurants nationwide and via the KFC app and KFC.com. The meal includes KFC Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Mac & Cheese, Secret Recipe Fries, a side of ranch and lemonade in custom Jack Harlow x KFC packaging.