KFC Expands Testing of Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries – a new menu item with viral popularity being tested by KFC franchisee KBP Brands– is expanding to include 77 participating Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants.

Starting Tuesday, November 29, for a limited time, Funnel Cake Fries will be available at participating KBP-owned KFCs in Kansas City, St. Louis, Omaha, northwestern Arkansas and southeastern Oklahoma.

Initially launched as a limited test in select KFC restaurants in Kansas City this fall, Funnel Cake Fries are crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and sprinkled with powdered sugar. They taste and smell like the delicious funnel cakes reminiscent of state fairs and local carnivals but are conveniently packaged for snacking. Customers are encouraged to get creative with menu hacks creating their own fried chicken and funnel fries combinations by adding Extra Crispy tenders or a KFC Chicken Sandwich to their order.

“As the largest KFC franchisee, KBP Brands takes a lot of pride in supporting test initiatives to enhance the customer experience,” says Tonya Mangels, vice president of marketing activation, KBP Brands. “The sweetness of Funnel Cake Fries paired with our savory world-famous fried chicken feeds our customer’s ever-increasing interest in new, craveable and satisfying menu choices.”

Whether customers are seeking a sweet, warm midday snack or after-dinner dessert, Funnel Cake Fries will be available in 3 sizes from individual to shareable, Small $1.99, Large $2.99, and Family Size $5.99 options.

Based on the continued success of the expanded test, additional markets may be added in 2023. KBP Brands is one of the largest and fastest-growing quick-service franchises in the country.