In 2024, the KFC Foundation awarded $2.5 million in scholarships, empowering over 450 KFC restaurant employees across the United States to pursue their educational dreams. Of those recipients, eleven received $20,000 scholarships, while hundreds of others were awarded amounts from $2,500 to $10,000.

Alondra Brito of Glendale, AZ earned a $20,000 KFC Foundation scholarship. As a first-generation student at the University of Arizona, she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Brito moved to the United States with her family at age eleven after the loss of her father, seeking better opportunities for their future.

Applications for the next cycle of KFC Foundation scholarships will be open January 10 through February 17, with awards ranging from $2,500 to $20,000.