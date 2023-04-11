KFC franchisee KBP Brands Expands Partnership with Vibes

KFC franchisee KBP Brands, one of the largest and fastest-growing quick-service franchises in the country, has announced a significant expansion of its partnership with Vibes, the most trusted mobile engagement platform. Having seen success in their pilot of a SMS and mobile wallet digital marketing program at 162 participating KBP-owned Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants in five states, KBP is now expanding to a rollout in all 847 KBP-owned KFC restaurants across 28 states.

KBP Brands’ aim has been to enhance regional marketing efforts with innovative, mobile-first tools to win customers effectively and drive sales, with trackable results and solid ROI. KBP Brands turned to Vibes to help boost local consumer engagement, increase their in-store traffic and grow loyalty at its KFC restaurants through the delivery of timely, personalized messages.

Strong financial results and 30% month-over-month subscriber growth, with an effective tripling of subscribers per store – primarily through word-of-mouth and in-store POP only – has led to the pilot being expanded into a full launch.

KBP Brands now has an “always on,” 52-weeks-a-year tool that can instantly reach consumers across their 847 KFC restaurants through SMS and mobile wallet via sending targeted messages to local audiences based on menu preferences, pricing tier, demographics, and competitive factors. Importantly, opting-in to participate in the program reduces cannibalization while increasing the value proposition by giving KBP the ability to target offers to consumers that choose to participate. To opt-in to the KBP Brands text program, simply text the word DEALS to 25899, and receive an instant offer and new specials weekly.

“Our goal has been to drive profitable sales, localize our marketing to compete more effectively and deliver increased value to our guests,” says Tonya Mangels, vice president of marketing activation, KBP Brands. “We’re moving fast to expand our SMS and mobile wallet program with Vibes because of strong consumer engagement, impressive ROI and ability to be regionally relevant in a timely manner.” The text-to-enroll program is low risk, easy for consumers to join and delivers immediate advantages.”

KBP Brands is benefiting from being able to deliver SMS messages at scale within a highly specific timeframe. With Vibes, KBP Brands can provide its KFC customers real-time updates at the right place and right time, ranging from local store changes such as hours of operation, to menu tests and limited-time-only deals, which encourage customers to visit and repeat business.

“We’re delighted to see KBP Brands extending engagement with KFC customers in a personal, connected and authentic way,” adds Alex Campbell, CIO and co-founder, Vibes. “Expansion of this successful pilot will allow KBP even more opportunity to meet individuals wherever they are in the consumer journey.”