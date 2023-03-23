KFC to Launch Chicken Nuggets Nationwide on March 27

Kentucky Fried Chicken is introducing new, 100 percent white meat Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets—hand-breaded with KFC’s Original Recipe—to menus nationwide starting March 27.

After a successful test run in 2022 and years without a nugget made with the signature taste of KFC on menus, new Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets are making their way to KFC’s permanent menu at participating locations.

Made with 100 percent white meat and hand-breaded with KFC’s unique Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices that made the fried chicken chain famous, the Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets can be enjoyed as a full meal, a snack on-the-go, complement to the bucket meal or even as an appetizer on the way home.

Colonel Harland Sanders spent years perfecting his secret seasoning blend that creates the unmistakable, world-famous taste of KFC’s Original Recipe fried chicken. And starting March 27, it’s making its way to nuggets like you’ve never had before. With the new KFC Nuggets, KFC is inviting those who love chicken nuggets to fall in love with KFC’s famous Original Recipe.

“As the original fried chicken experts, we’re introducing a chicken nugget made the way only KFC can—hand-breaded with our distinctive Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices,” says Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. “Simply put, you’ve never had chicken nuggets like these—they’re the chicken nugget America deserves, and worth the wait. Now that’s Finger Lickin’ Good.”

Starting at $3.49, KFC Nuggets are available as a 5-, 8-, 12- or 36-piece at participating restaurants nationwide. Combo options are also available, featuring Secret Recipe Fries, a biscuit and a medium drink.

The new nuggets can be paired with any of your favorite KFC sauces, including KFC Sauce, Honey BBQ, Classic Ranch, Honey Mustard or Buffalo Ranch.

$5 Mac Bowls Are Back Starting April 3

Another beloved menu item, the KFC Mac & Cheese Bowl will return to nationwide menus for only $5 for a limited time starting April 3, now with new KFC Nuggets and KFC's rich and creamy cheddar mac & cheese, all topped with a three-cheese blend.

As if launching a nugget war wasn’t enough heat, KFC is bringing back its spicy, smoky Nashville Hot sauce for a limited time only, for the $5 Spicy Mac & Cheese Bowl featuring the new KFC Nuggets.

Fans of KFC’s beloved Famous Bowls will be overjoyed to hear KFC Famous Bowls® will now be packed with even more original flavor and topped with the new KFC Nuggets. In addition to upgrading the Famous Bowls, new KFC Nuggets will also be available in kids’ meals at participating KFC restaurants starting March 27.