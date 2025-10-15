With Halloween right around the corner, KFC is serving up a different kind of treat this year: 13 Days of Scary Good Deals.

From October 19-31, KFC Rewards members can unlock daily surprises on the KFC app and website – and new users can join the free Rewards program anytime to catch the deal drops, because nothing’s scarier than missing out on finger lickin’ good savings.

Here’s a sneak peek at what fans can score:

Free Classic Chicken Sandwich with a $10 purchase

50% off a 12-piece chicken-only bucket

50-piece Nuggets for $20

It’s all part of KFC’s Halloween celebration and a fun way to treat Rewards members to finger lickin’ favorites at frightfully good prices.