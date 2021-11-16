KFC Launches 'Quick Pick-Up' in Restaurants to Shorten Drive-Thru Lines

Drive-thru wait times continue to rise. To keep busy fried chicken lovers on schedule without keeping them from what they crave, Kentucky Fried Chicken is introducing Quick Pick-Up, the fastest way to get its world-famous fried chicken without waiting in line.

With KFC's Quick Pick-Up, you can order ahead, park in a dedicated parking spot, grab your hot order and go—saving you and your busy family some serious time.

"Quick Pick-Up is changing the game by making fast food even more convenient and easy for busy customers," says Kevin Hochman, president, KFC U.S. "Santa may not be able to give you the gift of time this holiday season, but KFC can."

Now available at participating U.S. locations, guests can revel in the joys of Quick Pick-Up by placing their order and skipping the wait, freeing them up to actually enjoy more of the holidays with friends and family members.

To avoid waiting in KFC's line:

Place an order for Quick Pick-Up on the KFC app or KFC.com

Head to your local KFC restaurant

Park in a dedicated VIP parking spot,

Go inside where their order will be hot, ready, and waiting on KFC's new Quick Pick-Up shelf

Over the course of their lifetimes, Americans spend a collective total of 37 billion hours in line.

Give Quick Pick-Up a try on KFC.com or the KFC app. And for a limited time, now through December 27, get access to these limited offers on KFC.com and the KFC app:

Get a free large order of our Secret Recipe Fries with a $5 purchase placed through the KFC app or KFC.com

Feed the family with an eight-piece chicken and eight-piece tenders Fill Up, which includes eight pieces of KFC's Original Recipe or Extra Crispy fried chicken and eight Extra Crispy Chicken Tenders, a large coleslaw, four biscuits, and two large mashed potatoes and gravy.

To introduce Quick Pick-Up, KFC has created a holiday-focused advertising campaign featuring frazzled families whose sanity is saved when they realize the convenience and speed of KFC's new Quick Pick-Up service. Included in these campaign spots is a Quick Pick-Up-inspired jingle that reminds hungry fried chicken lovers about all the joyous activities they'll have time to experience when bypassing the line at KFC by using Quick Pick-Up.