KFC to Offer Early Beta Access to Diablo IV

Kentucky Fried Chicken, purveyor of the world's most famous fried chicken, is collaborating with Blizzard Entertainment to offer fans early beta access to one of the most anticipated games of the year, Diablo IV, the next generation installment in the genre-defining series, which will be released on June 6, 2023.

Starting today through March 18th, customers who order KFC’s iconic Double Down, which made its triumphant return to KFC U.S. menus nationwide March 6, or any eligible sandwich at KFC.com or via the KFC App, will receive a code for Early Beta Access to Diablo IV.

Diablo IV is the next installment in the genre-defining series and will be released on June 6. The game invites players to join the fight to save the dark and gothic world of Sanctuary, where demonic hordes battle for the souls of humanity. To unlock their early beta access, customers will receive a code to their email provided at the time of eligible purchase from KFC.com or the KFC App for early beta access to play Diablo IV between March 17 and March 19.

Eligible purchases include:

KFC’s iconic Double Down – a bunless sandwich with two of KFC’s Extra Crispy™, 100 percent white meat filets, two slices of cheese, and two pieces of crispy, hickory-smoked bacon, with either the Colonel’s Mayo or spicy sauce. KFC originally debuted the Double Down in 2010 and is available now for a limited time following a nearly 10-year hiatus.

The Kentucky Fried Chicken Sandwich, which debuted in 2021 as KFC’s best sandwich ever, and features an all-white meat, double-breaded, Extra Crispy™ chicken breast filet, freshly toasted buttery brioche bun, thick, crispy pickles and the Colonel's real mayo or spicy sauce.

Both the Double Down and Kentucky Fried Chicken Sandwich are available in both classic and spicy versions, perfect for Diablo IV fans who love the heat.

After placing their order at KFC.com or on the KFC App, fans can avoid waiting in line, head to their local KFC, park in a dedicated VIP parking spot, and go inside where their order will be hot, ready, and waiting on KFC's Quick Pick-Up shelf. Mobile ordering available at participating locations.