KFC Promotes Ben Dubost to Chief Development Officer, Kate Ward Atop Legal

KFC U.S. announced that it has promoted Ben Dubost to Chief Development Officer and Kate Ward to Chief Legal Officer, effective January 1, 2023.

Dubost joined KFC France in 2013 as franchise business director. In 2016, he was promoted to chief development officer and chief digital officer for KFC Middle East, Pakistan and Turkey, setting up the brand for consistent growth in those markets. In 2021, he joined KFC Global as vice president of development, where he partnered with general managers and chief development officers around the globe on net new unit growth plans and the latest design standards.

“Ben is an impactful leader and trusted franchisee partner who has been instrumental in driving development strategy in KFC markets globally,” says Tarun Lal, president, KFC U.S. “I’m confident that his expertise will deliver strong results for KFC U.S.”

Ward joined KFC U.S. in 2016 as an attorney overseeing employment law and litigation. She also partnered with the development team on real estate and re-franchising efforts. In 2018, she was promoted to Director, Legal. In 2019, she took on the role of of leading the legal support of all marketing, advertising, digital and technology, and contract work and initiatives for KFC U.S.

“Kate is a strategic partner, collaborator and trusted adviser to both her colleagues and our KFC franchisee partners,” says Lal. “Her impact on the brand has been tremendous, and I look forward to her continued contributions.”

Dubost will succeed Brian Cahoe who has served as chief development officer for KFC U.S. since 2015. Ward will succeed Melanie Bootes who has served as KFC U.S. chief legal officer since 2015.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ben and Kate to the leadership team and look forward to their continued contributions to our iconic brand,” says Lal.