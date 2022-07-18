KFC Starts Testing Fried Chicken Nuggets

Kentucky Fried Chicken is introducing Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, available in select restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina, starting July 18 for a limited time only.

Made with 100 percent white meat and hand-breaded with KFC’s unique Original Recipe of 11 Herbs and Spices that made the fried chicken chain famous, the Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets can be enjoyed as a snack, meal on-the-go, complement to the bucket meal or even as an appetizer on the way home.

“While nuggets often come in small packages, that doesn’t mean they should have small flavor. We wanted to introduce Nuggets with the flavor and ingredients that live up to our legacy as the original fried chicken experts,” says Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. “Our Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets offer a new way to enjoy our distinctive 11 Herbs & Spices and will have you saying, now THAT’S Finger Lickin’ Good.”

The new nuggets can be paired with any of KFC's sauces, including KFC Sauce, Honey BBQ, Classic Ranch, or Honey Mustard. To celebrate the arrival of KFC’s new menu item in the Queen City, KFC is delivering an exclusive first taste of the new nuggets to invaluable staff at several Atrium Health maternity center locations who help bring new nuggets into the world each and every day.

Fried chicken fans in the Charlotte metropolitan and surrounding areas such as Concord, Mint Hill, Shelby, Salisbury and more can get a taste of Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, by ordering at participating restaurants, or skip the drive-thru line by ordering through KFC's Quick Pick-Up option on the KFC mobile app or KFC.com. Options include 8-, 12- and 36-piece.