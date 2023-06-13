KFC Teams up with Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders to Promote New Menu Innovations

Kentucky Fried Chicken is teaming up with legendary Pro Football Hall of Famer and head football coach at the University of Colorado Boulder, Deion "Prime Time" Sanders, and his family to promote the brand’s latest menu innovations, including new KFC Chicken Nuggets and other soon-to-be-announced menu innovations.

"KFC has been a lunch and dinnertime go-to for the Sanders family since I was a kid, and my kids loved this tradition as well,” says Sanders. “Game days, family and a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken have always brought us memorable moments, so this partnership is a real family affair. It’s Prime Time, baby!”

To kick off the partnership, Coach Prime and his five children – Deiondra, Deion Jr., Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi – appear all together for the first time ever in content where they roll up to a KFC drive-thru in true “Prime Time” fashion (in a signature, custom KFC-branded golf cart) to order their fried chicken favorites. Deion Sanders’ mom, Connie Sanders, even makes an appearance in content where the family enjoys new KFC Chicken Nuggets.

Coach Prime’s go-to is a bucket of Original Recipe fried chicken, Shelomi loves the new KFC Chicken Nuggets, Deion Jr. prefers the spicy KFC Chicken Sandwich and Shedeur goes for Secret Recipe Fries. Deiondra reminds Coach Prime not to forget the sauces! As the family rolls out from the KFC drive-thru in the video, Shilo impersonates his dad, saying, “Looks good, tastes good, it’s all good, baby!”

“KFC is all about serving the joy of our finger lickin’ good food to all families. The Sanders family embodies that spirit of family connection, and all genuinely love Kentucky Fried Chicken, so this partnership is a touchdown,” says Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. “As Coach Prime says, Kentucky Fried Chicken looks good, tastes good.”

For nearly 70 years,KFC has been the MVP of bringing families together through its Original Recipe fried chicken and finger lickin' good food.

This year, KFC has changed the fried chicken game by introducing several new limited-time menu items to appeal to younger audiences and families, including KFC Wraps, the Double Down (making a triumphant return to the KFC menu after a 10-year hiatus) and the Bacon & CheeseChicken Sandwich; and introduced 100 percent white meat KFC Chicken Nuggets to its menu.

Hand-breaded with KFC's unique Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices, the new flavorful KFC Chicken Nuggets offer an easy meal option that will keep the whole team satisfied seven days a week.