KFC to Test Ghost Kitchens in London

As KFC UKI continues to innovate, untap opportunities and create jobs across the country, the business is launching a trial of its first delivery-only kitchens.

The first kitchen will be opened in London – with additional trials phased across the year – as the fried chicken experts continue to improve experiences for team members, fans and delivery partners alike.

Each kitchen will create 30 new jobs in a boost for local communities and locations have been selected due to their continued sales growth via a range of channels and delivery platforms (drive thru, front counter, kiosks & delivery).

Having recently opened its 1000th restaurant, KFC UKI continues to prioritise making sure each and every order – regardless of channel – is finger lickin’ good and the delivery only kitchens will mean delicious fried chicken is as simple to make and deliver as it has ever been.

Fans will be able to order delicious fried chicken from the delivery only kitchen locations through Deliveroo, JustEat, UberEats & via KFC’s website and app.

James Whitehorn, Chief Development Officer, KFC U.K. & Ireland says: “We’re excited by the potential of our delivery only kitchens; ensuring our fans get their fried chicken fix in good time whilst also creating more job and improving the experiences of KFC team members and delivery drivers. “This launch presents an opportunity for us to reach more people than ever and let them enjoy KFC’s delicious fried chicken in their own homes. We can’t wait to see the results!”