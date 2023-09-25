KFC Testing Smash’d Potato Bowls

KFC is testing a new bowl innovation: Smash’d Potato Bowls.

KFC’s Smash’d Potato Bowls are a twist on fan-favorite Famous Bowls, filled to the brim with all your comfort food favorites like KFC’s Secret Recipe Fries, mashed potatoes with a warm cheese sauce, crispy bacon crumbles and sprinkled with a three-cheese blend—for just $3.49.

Customers can also add KFC’s hand-breaded Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets to their Smash’d Potato Bowl. That’s a bowl with five nuggets for $5.49.

Participating Test Locations: