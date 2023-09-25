    KFC Testing Smash’d Potato Bowls

    Industry News | September 25, 2023
    KFC is testing a new bowl innovation: Smash’d Potato Bowls.

    KFC’s Smash’d Potato Bowls are a twist on fan-favorite Famous Bowls, filled to the brim with all your comfort food favorites like KFC’s Secret Recipe Fries, mashed potatoes with a warm cheese sauce, crispy bacon crumbles and sprinkled with a three-cheese blend—for just $3.49.

    Customers can also add KFC’s hand-breaded Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets to their Smash’d Potato Bowl. That’s a bowl with five nuggets for $5.49.

    Participating Test Locations:

    • 109 Cavasina Drive Canonsburg PA
    • 6190 Steubenville Pike McKees Rocks PA
    • 85 Blazier Drive Pittsburgh PA
    • 14 Hilltop Plaza Kittanning PA
    • 2666 Constitution Boulevard Beaver Falls PA
    • 2407 Wilmington Road New Castle PA
    • 4673 William Flynn Highway Allison Park PA
    • 4400 William Penn Highway Murrysville PA
    • 9390 Route 30 Irwin PA
    • 1004 Latrobe Thirty Plaza Latrobe PA
    • 865 Rostraver Road Belle Vernon PA
    • 5299 Route 30 Greensburg PA
    • 109 Miller Lane Waynesburg PA
    • 120 Murtland Ave. Washington PA
    • 222 W. 8th Ave. Homestead PA
    • 804 W. View Park Dr. West View PA
    • 640 Longrun Road; Olympia Ctr. McKeesport PA
    • 278 Yost Blvd. Pittsburgh PA
    • 509 Penn Ave. Wilkinsburg PA
    • 5130 Clairton Blvd. Pittsburgh PA
    • 6901 University Boulevard Coraopolis PA
    • 4915 Baum Blvd. Pittsburgh PA
    • 1 Harmar Landing Drive Harmarville PA
    • 1100 Brownsville Rd. Pittsburgh PA
    • 3770 William Penn Hwy. Monroeville PA
    • 4306 Ohio River Blvd. Bellevue PA
    • 210 Rodi Rd. Pittsburgh PA
    • 5153 Library Road Bethel Park PA
    • 745 4th Street New Kensington PA
    • 218 New Castle Road Butler PA
    • 20245 Route 19 Cranberry Township PA
