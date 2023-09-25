KFC Testing Smash’d Potato Bowls

KFC is testing a new bowl innovation: Smash’d Potato Bowls.
KFC’s Smash’d Potato Bowls are a twist on fan-favorite Famous Bowls, filled to the brim with all your comfort food favorites like KFC’s Secret Recipe Fries, mashed potatoes with a warm cheese sauce, crispy bacon crumbles and sprinkled with a three-cheese blend—for just $3.49.
Customers can also add KFC’s hand-breaded Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets to their Smash’d Potato Bowl. That’s a bowl with five nuggets for $5.49.
Participating Test Locations:
- 109 Cavasina Drive Canonsburg PA
- 6190 Steubenville Pike McKees Rocks PA
- 85 Blazier Drive Pittsburgh PA
- 14 Hilltop Plaza Kittanning PA
- 2666 Constitution Boulevard Beaver Falls PA
- 2407 Wilmington Road New Castle PA
- 4673 William Flynn Highway Allison Park PA
- 4400 William Penn Highway Murrysville PA
- 9390 Route 30 Irwin PA
- 1004 Latrobe Thirty Plaza Latrobe PA
- 865 Rostraver Road Belle Vernon PA
- 5299 Route 30 Greensburg PA
- 109 Miller Lane Waynesburg PA
- 120 Murtland Ave. Washington PA
- 222 W. 8th Ave. Homestead PA
- 804 W. View Park Dr. West View PA
- 640 Longrun Road; Olympia Ctr. McKeesport PA
- 278 Yost Blvd. Pittsburgh PA
- 509 Penn Ave. Wilkinsburg PA
- 5130 Clairton Blvd. Pittsburgh PA
- 6901 University Boulevard Coraopolis PA
- 4915 Baum Blvd. Pittsburgh PA
- 1 Harmar Landing Drive Harmarville PA
- 1100 Brownsville Rd. Pittsburgh PA
- 3770 William Penn Hwy. Monroeville PA
- 4306 Ohio River Blvd. Bellevue PA
- 210 Rodi Rd. Pittsburgh PA
- 5153 Library Road Bethel Park PA
- 745 4th Street New Kensington PA
- 218 New Castle Road Butler PA
- 20245 Route 19 Cranberry Township PA
