KFC is teaming up with Benchmark Resorts & Hotels to add the brand’s fan favorite, recently returning menu item, Chicken & Waffles, to in-room dining menus for Mother’s Day weekend – answering the call of moms across social media for a time and place to rest up and recharge. Moms looking for a solo getaway can book a stay at select properties within the independent hotel collection’s portfolio and treat themselves to brunch-in-bed.

Hotels in Boston, Seattle, Phoenix, Daytona Beach Shores, Florida and Portland, Oregon will roll out the Mom Flies the Coop package for stays May 10 and 11, giving mom time to unwind in destinations that span downtown to beachside. The limited time package features nightly accommodations, a limited-edition KFC bathrobe (ideal for no-frills lounging), and KFC Chicken & Waffles delivered directly to their hotel room door – on a KFC-branded dining tray – for a finger lickin’ good brunch-in-bed.

“We were inspired by moms on social media sharing that they would love nothing more than a night away for some true rest and relaxation for Mother’s Day, which led us to this unexpected partnership,” Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President, KFC U.S. “By teaming up with Benchmark Resorts & Hotels to curate this unique staycation for mom, we’re bringing her everything she loves: appreciation and relaxation on her special day plus an ultimate flex meal with the brunch icon, Chicken & Waffles.”

To book Mom Flies the Coop, guests can visit benchmarkresortsandhotels.com/KFC and use code KFCMOMS. Rates start at $159 per night. Reservations must be booked a minimum of 48 hours in advance.

“Benchmark’s collection of independent resorts and hotels creates experiences that immerse guests in each of our distinct destinations,” said Evan Crawford, vice president of marketing for Benchmark Resorts & Hotels. “We know, though, that sometimes it’s the tried-and-true favorites – like KFC’s Chicken & Waffles – that give you everything you need for a reset. We’re excited to help moms find a place where they can enjoy a moment to themselves this Mother’s Day weekend and every other day of the year.”

Not based in one of the participating cities? Moms and families can still enjoy KFC’s Chicken & Waffles at KFC restaurants across the country. KFC is offering $0 delivery on all digital orders, and customers can order delivery or Quick Pick-Up via the KFC app. Quick Pick-Up orders can be scheduled up to four days in advance, making it easy to plan Mother’s Day celebrations. KFC sells hundreds of thousands of buckets of fried chicken each Mother’s Day, making it one of its most popular days of the year.