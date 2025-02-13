Kentucky Fried Chicken announced that Catherine Tan-Gillespie has been named President of KFC U.S., effective April 1, 2025.

Tan-Gillespie is currently Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Chief Development Officer (CDO) for KFC U.S. and has nearly 10 years with the KFC brand. She will report to Scott Mezvinsky, KFC Division Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1.

“Catherine is a well-respected, transformational leader with steep experience across operations, development and marketing as well as a track record for brand building and delivering high impact results,” said Mezvinsky. “She is passionate about the brand and an ideal choice to lead the KFC U.S. business as we continue to evolve to better serve our guests.”

Tan-Gillespie has served in numerous leadership roles across KFC, joining the brand in 2015 as CMO for the South Pacific region then moving onto serve as KFC Global CMO. Prior to her most recent role, Tan-Gillespie served as President and General Manager of KFC Canada, during which time her team and franchise partners transformed the business and rebuilt the KFC brand through accelerating restaurant upgrades, enhancing digital ordering, offering compelling value deals and launching award-winning advertising.

“I am deeply honored and excited to step into the role of President of KFC U.S.,” said Tan-Gillespie. “Having been part of the KFC team across the globe for almost a decade, I have developed a profound love for our brand and a deep appreciation for the dedication and passion of our franchise partners. I look forward to continuing our journey together, driving innovation and growth, and ensuring we deliver the best experience for our guests every day.”

Tan-Gillespie replaces Tarun Lal, who will retire after more than 30 years with KFC on April 1, 2025. Updates on the roles of KFC U.S. CMO and CDO will be the subject of a future announcement.