KFC is introducing a hot new lineup of five flavor-packed bowls for a limited time, including KFC icons like the Famous Bowl and saucy twists like the new Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl. For a limited time, the fan-favorite Nashville Hot Sauce is back on KFC menus nationwide, while supplies last. Indulge your cravings with a hearty, warm, comforting bowl this winter for just $5 each, making your post-holiday wallet happy. The five flavor-packed $5 options are available starting today at KFC restaurants, KFC.com and the KFC app:

NEW Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl – An unexpected flavor explosion, with crispy fries, coleslaw, pickles and five Original Recipe Nuggets, drizzled with Nashville Hot Sauce.

– An unexpected flavor explosion, with crispy fries, coleslaw, pickles and five Original Recipe Nuggets, drizzled with Nashville Hot Sauce. Nashville Hot Mac & Cheese Bowl – A tasty twist on a fan favorite, combining mac & cheese with five Original Recipe® Nuggets, three-cheese blend and Nashville Hot Sauce.

– A tasty twist on a fan favorite, combining mac & cheese with five Original Recipe® Nuggets, three-cheese blend and Nashville Hot Sauce. Nashville Hot Famous Bowl – A remix on a legendary KFC menu item, with layers of mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, three-cheese blend, five Original Recipe Nuggets, plus the delectably spicy Nashville Hot Sauce.

– A remix on a legendary KFC menu item, with layers of mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, three-cheese blend, five Original Recipe Nuggets, plus the delectably spicy Nashville Hot Sauce. Mac & Cheese Bowl – A cheesy comfort meal, featuring creamy mac & cheese, three-cheese blend and five Original Recipe® Nuggets.

– A cheesy comfort meal, featuring creamy mac & cheese, three-cheese blend and five Original Recipe® Nuggets. Famous Bowl – One of the most iconic KFC menu items – with mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, three-cheese blend and five Original Recipe® Nuggets.

“KFC was the first brand to bring the bold and spicy flavors of Nashville Hot nationwide and we’ve amassed a fandom – so have our Famous Bowls and Mac & Cheese Bowls,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, Chief Marketing Officer and Development Officer, KFC U.S. “Our KFC Bowls are hearty and packed with flavor for just $5 each – that’s a winning deal.”

Fans also get Nashville Hot Sauce on the new KFC Original Recipe Tenders while supplies last.

For those looking for even more flavor options, KFC is also introducing two digital exclusive menu items: the Korean BBQ Mac & Cheese Bowl and Korean BBQ Loaded Fries Bowl (also just $5). KFC’s Korean BBQ – first debuted on Saucy Nuggets last year – is a sweet and savory umami sauce with soy sauce, garlic, sugar and sesame.

Have a hard time sticking with your New Year’s Resolutions? You’re not alone – Quitter’s Day (Jan. 10) is the day when most people give up. Because KFC believes that everyone should get rewarded for trying, we’re turning Quitter’s Day into Chicken Cheat Day, giving our rewards members an exclusive deal drop on Jan. 10.