KFC Welcomes Back-to-School Season with $5 Chicken Nuggets

KFC has mealtime covered this school year with its new $20 Fill Up Box and a limited-time deal, a 10-piece Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets for just $5 at participating restaurants nationwide.

When you’re getting back into the swing of bouncing between work, school and extracurriculars, easy meal options make adjusting to the new school year easier. Enter KFC’s new $20 Fill Up Box: a one-stop meal solution for families with something for everyone, at an affordable price. The convenient box comes ready to serve with 12-piece of KFC’s NEW Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, four pieces of chicken on the bone, Secret Recipe Fries, four biscuits and your choice of four dipping sauces – all that variety for just $20.

Making it a chicken night doesn’t stop with the new meal deals. Beginning today, you can say “Alexa, play Kentucky Fried Chicken Night” to your Amazon Echo devices, and Alexa will play KFC’s new song “Kentucky Fried Chicken Night” as your dinnertime soundtrack. “Kentucky Fried Chicken Night” is available on major streaming platforms until Oct. 12.

KFC also teamed up with football legend, Deion "Prime Time" Sanders, and his family (longtime KFC fans) to demonstrate the joy of swapping family pizza night for a Kentucky Fried Chicken night thanks to the new $20 Fill Up Box.

“Pizza night can get boring and a bit … cheesy, so this back-to-school season swap the pizza box and make it a chicken night with the KFC $20 Fill Up Box. As a father of four, I know how hectic this time of year can be, and the $20 Fill Up Box makes mealtime simple,” said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. “If you haven’t tried our new Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets yet, now’s the time – they come in the $20 Fill Up Box, or try 10 of them for just $5.”

KFC’s flavorful Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets are an easy, quick, and satisfying meal option on the go that won’t break the bank. You’ve never had nuggets like these, made with 100 percent white meat and hand-breaded with KFC’s unique Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices that made the fried chicken chain famous.

To make mealtime even easier, skip the drive-thru line by ordering through KFC's Quick Pick-Up option on the KFC mobile app or KFC.com.