KFC is kicking off its summer of deals starting with free delivery on Sundays this summer and extending its popular $10 Tuesdays.

Unlike some other chicken joints that take the day off, KFC is always there to make sure Sundays are filled with delicious food for the whole family. Starting this Sunday, June 2, KFC customers can order their favorites on KFC.com or the KFC app and enjoy FREE DELIVERY all dayevery Sunday throughout the summer.

And with high demand from fried chicken fans, KFC is also extending its fan-favorite $10 Tuesdays, as part of its recently launched Taste of KFC value menu. For just ten bucks on Tuesdays, customers can enjoy aneight-piece bucket of hot, juicy drums and thighs! KFC is also offering a $4.99 Meal for One with two pieces of hot, juicy chicken (drum and thigh), creamy mashed potatoes & gravy and an extra buttery biscuit.