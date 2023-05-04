KFC Will Give Mom Free Chicken Nuggets on Mother's Day

This Mother’s Day, KFC is offering free KFC Chicken Nuggets as part of the KFC Nuggets of Appreciation meal.

What’s in the KFC Nuggets of Appreciation meal?

Free 12-piece of the all-new 100 percent white meat Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, hand-breaded with KFC's unique Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices.

A free, unique downloadable Mother’s Day card, available in both English and Spanish.

A choice of 8-pc. Extra Crispy chicken tenders or chicken on the bone (Original Recipe or Extra Crispy), two large homestyle sides (options include Secret Recipe Fries, Mac & Cheese, Cole Slaw, Mashed Potatoes with or without gravy and more), four biscuits and KFC dipping sauces (KFC Sauce, Buffalo Ranch, Honey BBQ, Classic Ranch or Honey Mustard).

Available from May 10, Día de las Madres, to May 14, Mother’s Day, families seeking a stress-free, sure-to-satisfy meal with this limited-time digital bundle by placing an order via the KFC mobile app or kfc.com (offer online only, not available in restaurants).

KFC sells nearly 400,000 buckets of fried chicken each Mother’s Day.