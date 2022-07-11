KFC's Mac & Cheese Bowls Return to Menus Nationwide for $5

The fans have spoken. Kentucky Fried Chicken has listened. KFC Mac & Cheese Bowls are back The beloved bowls, which debuted in 2019, are making a highly-anticipated return to KFC restaurants nationwide on July 18 for just $5. But there's more. Fans can get their hands on KFC Mac & Cheese Bowls starting today, July 11, via an exclusive digital offer on the KFC mobile app and KFC.com.

KFC Mac & Cheese Bowls are a cheesy twist to KFC's popular Famous Bowls. The $5 bowl features KFC's rich and creamy cheddar mac & cheese topped with KFC's crispy popcorn chicken and a sprinkle of a three-cheese blend. So, while most would agree that mac & cheese is good, a bowl of KFC mac & cheese topped with crispy popcorn chicken and even more cheese?

Those looking to turn up the heat this summer can order a Spicy KFC Mac & Cheese Bowl, featuring KFC's spicy, smoky Nashville Hot sauce. Both abundant and mouth-watering options are available at a valu-bowl price of $5. And, if you're extra hungry, you can make it a combo by adding a side of KFC's Secret Recipe Fries and a medium drink.

"We aim to please, so we were thrilled to bring back the cheese – Mac & Cheese Bowls, that is," says Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "This meal is the epitome of hearty goodness and un-BOWL-eavable value, at $5 for a limited time.”

KFC is also offering customers who order via the KFC mobile app or KFC.com an option for free delivery beginning July 4 through July 24 (at participating locations).