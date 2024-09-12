Bringing families together this fall, Noodles & Company announced that, for a limited time, guests will receive a free kids’ meal with the purchase of any regular entrée any day of the week, any time of day, for any occasion. Guests can redeem the free kids’ meal offer in-restaurant, through the Noodles app, or online at Noodles.com, using the code KIDSEATFREE.

Uncommon Goodness in Action

The beloved restaurant is showcasing its guest-centric mission by offering a free meal to its junior noodlers! With the purchase of any regular entree, guests can select a free kids’ meal every day of the week, any time of day, for a limited time, including Noodles’ famous kids’ Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, kids’ Spaghetti & Meatballs, kids’ Buttered Noodles or kids Grilled Chicken Breast with Marinara. The kids’ meal also includes the choice of two sides, including applesauce, a kids’ crispy (with ooey-gooey marshmallows and melted butter), or steamed broccoli, and a drink.

“Fall is always a busy time for families, and we’re delighted to show our appreciation to our loyal guests by offering free kids’ meals every day of the week,” said Drew Madsen, CEO of Noodles & Company. “Our variety of freshly prepared, craveable comfort food is now an even better value when families choose Noodles to nourish their loved ones.”

Picky Eaters Get to Be Picky!

Under its Goodness Guarantee program, Noodles guarantees all the goodness of its globally inspired dishes. Noodles encourages guests to step outside their comfort zones and try something new, promising that if they don’t love their entree, it can be exchanged for a different dish on the menu at no cost. Guests can learn more about the Goodness Guarantee at Noodles.com/goodnessguarantee.

Unlock Even More with Noodles Rewards

For even more Uncommon Goodness, guests can sign up to join Noodles Rewards for free via the Noodles mobile app, or the Noodles website. Upon signing up, new members receive a free regular entree reward after their first purchase using their Noodles Rewards account and immediately start earning points with every order. Members also have access to exclusive offers such as birthday rewards and the all-new Extra Goodness platform, which guarantees there’s always a reward available for members.

Rewards members and guests also have access to Noodles Catering, which is a great option for workplace events, family and friendly gatherings, and more. Guests can conveniently get their noodle fix via quick pick-up or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location.