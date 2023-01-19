Kids Now Eat Free at Smashburger Every Wednesday

Fast casual better-burger brand Smashburger wants to make meal planning easier for you and your family by letting kids eat free with a weekly promo. Every Wednesday, children aged 12 and under can eat free with the purchase of any adult meal (which includes an entrée, side, and a drink).

All kids' meals include an entrée of choice (cheeseburger, hamburger, or three crispy chicken strips), fries, and a drink so even the pickiest eaters will be satisfied.