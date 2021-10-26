Killer Burger Adds Former MOD Pizza President Paul Twohig to Board of Directors

In a move that continues strategic enhancements being made at every level of Killer Burger, the company announced today another key addition to its bench of top executive-level talent with Paul Twohig joining its Board of Directors. Among his advisory opportunities with Killer Burger, Twohig will provide unique perspectives on advancing operational excellence and optimizing the brand’s franchising strategy, which prioritizes growth with experienced, multi-unit operators.

“As we catch the attention of talented restaurant franchise operator groups, we need to surround ourselves with highly accomplished leaders that can provide insights on sustaining powerful expansion and maintaining what sets Killer Burger apart,” says TJ Southard, CEO and founder of Killer Burger. “This is a big win for us, adding depth and knowledge that you can’t find in many others. Paul’s insightful guidance will be indispensable as Killer Burger takes the next step in a dynamic growth phase.”

Twohig brings a wealth of experience fine-tuning operations and elevating performance for a number of well-known restaurant brands. In his last role prior to retiring last year, Twohig was President of MOD Pizza. Prior to that, he was the President of Dunkin’ Brands for U.S. and Canadian operations, and he also led global franchising and store development for Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins. He’s also held executive-level roles at Starbucks and Panera Bread.

“What drew me most to Killer Burger was the passionate, founder-led vision that is intertwined within the fabric of the company. TJ has established a unique concept around the perfect burger, and the passion he exudes for the craft is palpable,” says Twohig. “I look forward to advising the brand as it expands and to help bring this distinctive experience to new markets.”

Twohig joins a strong Board of Directors at Killer Burger that also includes Southard, Jim Eschweiler, Dina Keenan, Sean Edwards and Bob Spencer.

“Paul joins us during an extremely important time for Killer Burger. We’ve recruited an amazing Board of Directors, and Paul further solidifies that,” says John Dikos, President and Chief Development Officer of Killer Burger. “His expertise, as well as that of our additional Board members, will add tremendous value for the brand and for our franchisees as we begin to scale the business beyond the Pacific Northwest.”

In total, there are four franchised Killer Burger restaurants plus two non-traditional stores in Providence Park and Moda Center. A recently opened North Idaho location brings the total store count to 16 as Killer Burger continues to expand throughout the Pacific Northwest and the Mountain West through strategic franchising.