Killer Burger Appoints Adam Sanders as VP of Financial Planning and Analysis

Killer Burger, the rock ‘n roll burger concept built in PDX and expanding strategically through franchising, today announced the hiring of a key leadership team member, Adam Sanders, to the role of Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis. Sanders, an accomplished finance executive, joins the Killer Burger executive team in the midst of the brand growing throughout the Pacific Northwest, Mountain West and select markets in the Midwest with qualified multi-unit franchisees.

As the new Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis of Killer Burger, Sanders will play a pivotal role in the brand’s near- and long-term growth. He will work directly President and Chief Development Officer, John Dikos, to provide relevant insights on long-term strategic direction and day-to-day operational execution, turning the company’s strategic plan into reality. His hire is one of several Killer Burger has made in 2021 to bolster its already strong leadership team.

“Working and living in the Portland area, I’ve had my eye on Killer Burger for more than a decade and have been a fan of the burgers for a long time. Being so close to the brand’s growth has allowed me to witness what is possible for the future,” says Sanders. “The vision has already become such a successful reality, and I look forward to being an integral part in taking his vision to the next level.”

Sanders has over 15 years of experience in finance, strategy and advisory roles for large and mid-size corporations. Most recently he was the Director of Digital Transformation at Anheuser-Busch InBev. Prior to that, he was the Director of Strategic Finance for Craft Brew Alliance and worked in finance and valuation consulting for Moss Adams LLP, an accounting, consulting and wealth management firm.

The appointment of Sanders comes as Killer Burger readies for multiple openings in 2022, including a pair in the early part of the new year. Plus, Killer Burger recently inked a franchise deal for another Oregon location with a multi-unit operator. With the brand’s November 2021 opening in Hayden, Idaho, the total store count is now at fourteen franchised Killer Burger restaurants plus two non-traditional stores in Providence Park and Moda Center (Portland).