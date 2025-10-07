Killer Burger, the fast-growing better burger concept offering meticulously crafted, award-winning burgers, has announced the appointment of respected restaurant industry veteran and accomplished franchise leader, Jean Grossman, to Killer Burger’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Grossman brings over 30 years of leadership experience across prominent franchise brands, including Dunkin’ Brands, European Wax Center, and Merry Maids. Throughout her career, she has proven success at accelerating growth by investing in people, improving operations, and building development systems that deliver results.

“Jean’s track record of building successful franchise systems makes her an ideal addition to our board,” said Adam Sanders, CEO at Killer Burger. “As we continue to prioritize expanding our franchising program and securing multi-unit deal agreements, her deep understanding of franchise operations and proven ability to scale brands will be invaluable. We’ve built something special here at Killer Burger, and Jean’s expertise will help us deliver on our vision of bringing our burgers to new markets while supporting our franchise partners every step of the way.”

Most recently, Grossman served as President of Merry Maids, the home cleaning services brand. She also previously held executive positions such as Chief Operating Officer at Buff City Soap and Chief Franchise Officer at European Wax Center. Additionally, Grossman’s tenure at Dunkin’ Brands spanned over 10 years, and included operational-focused roles like Regional VP Operations, Development/Construction, as well as Regional VP Midwest, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington. Her leadership will be instrumental in refining the systems that enable faster, more efficient growth while maintaining Killer Burger’s commitment to quality and fun.

“What drew me to Killer Burger is their commitment to quality and their genuine care for their customers and franchise partners,” said Grossman. “The brand has built a strong foundation with their unique burgers, fun atmosphere and proven operations, and I’m excited to help accelerate that momentum by supporting both the corporate team and franchise partners as we scale nationwide.”

Grossman’s appointment comes as Killer Burger continues its strategic expansion, recently celebrating successful franchise openings, including the new Bend, Oregon location in partnership with franchisee Cascade KB, which is set to open and operate 13 total locations across three states