Killer Burger, the fast-growing better burger concept offering meticulously crafted, award-winning burgers, has announced it will open its second location in San Antonio, TX on August 4. Located in the Brooks neighborhood at 7511 S. New Braunfels Ave., Suite 105, the franchised location will be owned by founder and franchisee Thomas “TJ” Southard, and operated by the brand’s first female franchisee, Natasha Fogel.

The opening follows the brand’s San Antonio opening in November 2024 at 12834 Potranco Road. Both San Antonio units mark Killer Burger’s first locations outside of the Pacific Northwest and are a testament to the brand’s scalability.

“Our Potranco restaurant has done really well since we opened last year, which made us eager to expand in San Antonio with a second location in the bustling Brooks neighborhood that’s seeing a ton of development,” said TJ Southard. “Texas is our launchpad for expansion in the South and Midwest, and we have a lot more in the works. I’m grateful to this community for their warm welcome after my relocation last year, and look forward to what’s next for us in the Lone Star State.”

Uniquely, the Brooks location will be the first unit to feature a new kitchen format, designed to maximize throughput and increase speed of service without increasing square footage or costs. With a corner unit location, the restaurant will feature large, arched windows, as well as specialized artwork, including a mural that pays homage to Natasha, who helped TJ test recipes before the concept for Killer Burger was even established.

“We are thrilled at how much success TJ has had in San Antonio, which was our first entrance into a market outside of the Pacific Northwest,” added Adam Sanders, Killer Burger CEO. “Texas is rich with opportunity, and we are building on the incredible reception we received last year with our Brooks store. This opening shows our commitment to aggressively growing in new and existing markets, all while serving each community the high-quality burgers in a fun, memorable atmosphere we’re known for.”

Natasha’s relocation is a part of the company’s larger plan to build out its presence in Texas, with TJ forming a solid team in the market to further the brand’s expansion into new territories. Looking ahead, TJ has signed a lease for a third location, this time in Austin, and Killer Burger has plans underway for a store in Houston. The company expects to open stores in Bend, Oregon and Boise, Idaho in the coming months, and has also signed a multi-unit franchise deal agreement that will bring more stores to the Northwest region.

“I’ve known TJ for 18 years and like to say that I was there before Killer Burger was there,” said Natasha Fogel, Franchise Owner with Killer Burger. “I officially joined Killer Burger when we were at four units, and at the time I spoke little English. Having grown with the company to now serve as an owner, operator and business partner to TJ has been an incredible opportunity, and relocating to Texas to open this location with him is a full circle moment for me. I look forward to welcoming new and recurring guests into our newest San Antonio restaurant soon.”

The company is poised to continue expanding its franchising program, and has invested heavily in upgrading its technology and enhancing operational processes to ensure consistent quality and profitability as it continues to scale. By focusing on operational excellence and partnering with experienced franchisees, Killer Burger aims to build a strong foundation for sustainable growth as it evolves from a regional chain to a larger, national fast-casual burger concept.