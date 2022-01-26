Killer Burger Expands into Lake Oswego, Oregon

Killer Burger, the celebrated Pacific Northwest burger brand with a devout fan following, has announced the opening of its newest location in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Renowned for serving the “Best Burger in Portland”, the innovative and passionate Killer Burger team has created unique profile spins on the traditional classics, such as the fan favorite Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon burger. The Lake Oswego restaurant is located at 9 Centerpointe Drive Suite C. in the Kruse Village retail and restaurant hub.

LaMichael James is the franchisee bringing the popular Portland burger brand to Lake Oswego. This is James’ second Killer Burger restaurant, with the first opening at Cedar Hills Crossing in Beaverton in 2019. The Lake Oswego location builds on Killer Burger’s growing expansion while keeping the connection to its Pacific Northwest roots strong. Prior to franchising with Killer Burger, James was a standout football player at the University of Oregon and a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2010. Dom Urrutia, who started with Killer Burger in 2015 as a general manager at the Tanasbourne location before becoming district manager and then eventually joining James’ ownership group, will serve as business manager for the group.

“Killer Burger has been a dream to be a part of in my post-playing career,” says James. “Not only is the food delicious and the vibe unmatched, but you can feel the passion their leadership team has for everything about the brand. I’m thrilled to grow alongside them.”

Situated just off of Interstate 5 in the bustling Kruse Village retail and restaurant hub, the burgers, beer and good times restaurant is easily accessible to those in the Southwest Portland area. Aside from high-performing non-traditional locations at Portland’s Moda Center and Providence Park, this will be the brand’s fifteenth full-scale location. In addition to embracing the brand’s upbeat backyard vibe setting and unrivaled burgers, guests appreciate the convenient and hospitable service style, which includes rapid counter ordering and hassle-free tableside food drop-off. Plus, Killer Burger offers online ordering for pick-up and third-party app delivery options. The brand has also become a favorite for catering lunch at local businesses and during group events.

“Expanding with our existing operators is key to building the strong foundation needed for Killer Burger to grow,” says John Dikos, President and Chief Development Officer of Killer Burger. “LaMike is the perfect franchisee to ensure a strong opening and sustained success for their new Lake Oswego restaurant. It’s a great way to kick off the new year.”

As with all Killer Burger locations, the Lake Oswego restaurant will offer customers a mix of classic and original tastes on their menu. Each burger is carefully constructed for a unique flavor profile and exceptional eating experience. A variety of locally sourced craft beers and ciders are also available on tap to provide a refreshing complement to every meal.

The Killer Burger in Lake Oswego will follow strict health guidelines as governed by the State of Oregon, which includes mandates and cleaning protocols.

Located at 9 Centerpointe Drive in Lake Oswego, the restaurant will be open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The new Lake Oswego location brings the total store count to seventeen as Killer Burger continues to expand throughout the Pacific Northwest and the Mountain West through strategic franchising.