Killer Burger Inks Lease for First Idaho Restaurant

Killer Burger, the famed Portland-based rock ‘n roll burger hangout, announced that multi-unit franchisee, Wes Walterman, has signed a lease for its first Idaho location at 85 W Prairie Shopping Center in Hayden. This will be the brand’s 14th location overall.

“I am thrilled that I have the opportunity to be the first to introduce Idaho to Killer Burger,” said Walterman. “The Killer Burger corporate team has gone above and beyond with the support they have provided me over the last four years. We all believe in the brand, our burgers and the atmosphere we create at our locations – it’ll be hard for Coeur d’Alene and Hayden not to feel the same way.”

Walterman opened Killer Burger’s first franchise location in the heart of Happy Valley, Oregon, just outside Portland, along with his wife, Coral Walterman. Prior to starting their journey with Killer Burger, they founded and sold a party rentals business.

“Wes is the blueprint for the type of franchisee we look for and he’s helped create a roadmap for future franchisees,” says TJ Southard, founder and CEO of Killer Burger. “We couldn’t be more excited that we’re expanding to Idaho. With Wes leading the charge to grow our presence in the state, Killer Burger will quickly become the go-to burger destination in the Coeur d’Alene and Hayden communities.”

Following its “commit to the burger” operating principle, which embodies everything from burger menu innovation to how the burgers are prepped and eaten, Killer Burger’s menu contains a mix of classic and original tastes. All burgers are served with fries and come topped with bacon and select proprietary sauces. As with the fan-favorite Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burger, creativity and tradition collide perfectly on the menu.

Originating in Portland, Killer Burger has made its mark with its meticulously crafted and award-winning burgers that redefine the true American diner burger. With 13 locations in Oregon and Washington, plus five more stores slated to open this year, Killer Burger has its eyes set on expanding throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond over the next five years through strategic franchising efforts.