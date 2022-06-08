Killer Burger Lands in Wilsonville, Oregon

Killer Burger announced the opening of a new location in Wilsonville, Oregon. The restaurant is located in the Fred Meyer’s Shopping Center just off of I-5 (30020 Southwest Boones Ferry Road) and the grand opening was June 6.

JP and Stephanie Perfili are the franchisees opening the Wilsonville store. Since 2019, they have owned and operated three Crumbl Cookies locations throughout the Portland area. Prior to franchising, JP worked in the banking and grocery industries for over 30 years. Likewise, Stephanie worked locally in the banking and grocery industries, and has volunteered for a number of hometown area charitable causes.

“There’s so much to love about Killer Burger: the oasis atmosphere, its passionate and supportive leadership and, of course, delicious burgers, beers and fries,” says JP Perfili. “Stephanie and I are proud to be part of a brand with such deep roots locally and to give new and longtime legions of fans more of Killer Burger closer to home here in Wilsonville.”

As with all locations, the Wilsonville restaurant will offer customers a wide selection of original Killer Burger menu classics to choose from. In addition to burgers, a variety of locally sourced craft beers and ciders are also available on tap. The new restaurant provides a convenient and hospitable service style, which includes rapid counter ordering and hassle-free tableside food drop-off. Plus, Killer Burger offers online ordering for pick-up and third-party delivery options.

“Wilsonville further cements our local footprint…we’re in the perfect location to provide an incredible in-store experience and look forward to welcoming the community,” adds John Dikos, CEO of Killer Burger. “With their multi-unit ownership experience and knowledge of the area, JP and Stephanie are just the right operators to introduce Killer Burger to Wilsonville.”